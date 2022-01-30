Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $69.80 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $69,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 121,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 33,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

