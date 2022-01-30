JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target to €80.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €78.00 ($88.64) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BASFY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.17.
Basf stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55.
About Basf
BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.
