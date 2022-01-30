JSF Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. JSF Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Park City Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,457,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 150,910 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,126,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 110,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.34. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.