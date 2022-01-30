Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 46,214 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,197.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $730,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

