Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,159,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

