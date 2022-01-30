Jump Financial LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 217.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,154,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 174,351 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $200.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $155.71 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,066 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

