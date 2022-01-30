KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of KB Home from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.21.

NYSE:KBH opened at $41.20 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 277.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

