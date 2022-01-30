Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has SEK 390 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $390.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNEGY opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.3538 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th.

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

