Kevin M. Canty Sells 10,000 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

