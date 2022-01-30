Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.09 Million

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce sales of $241.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.90 million and the highest is $245.27 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $229.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $931.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $939.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

KRC traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 579,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.