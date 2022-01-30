Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce sales of $241.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.90 million and the highest is $245.27 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $229.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $931.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $939.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

KRC traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 579,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

