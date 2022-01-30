Kilroy Realty (KRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kilroy Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

