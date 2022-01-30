Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $148.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.93.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

