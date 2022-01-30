Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($100.00) to €85.00 ($96.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($135.23) to €115.00 ($130.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $126.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

