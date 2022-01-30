Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Stock Price Up 3.3% After Strong Earnings

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)’s share price rose 3.3% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $66.14 and last traded at $66.11. Approximately 1,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 655,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kirby by 2.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 11.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 133.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81.

Kirby Company Profile (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

