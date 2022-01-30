Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.35. 3,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. Koç Holding AS has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

