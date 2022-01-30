Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.35. 3,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. Koç Holding AS has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $16.17.
Koç Holding AS Company Profile
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.