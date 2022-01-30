Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,697 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Kodiak Sciences worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of KOD opened at $54.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.63. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 362,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,726 shares of company stock worth $1,846,531 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

