L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Up 113.6% in January

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

NASDAQ LCAA opened at $9.71 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

