Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $717.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $561.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $674.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

