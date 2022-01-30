Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 369.9% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of LEMIF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Leading Edge Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

