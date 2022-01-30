Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 369.9% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of LEMIF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Leading Edge Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.