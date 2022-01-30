Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Down to $24.35

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.35, but opened at $23.51. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

The company has a market cap of $578.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.33 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 24.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 294.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.