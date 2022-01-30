Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 over the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,467,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

