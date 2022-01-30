LifePro Asset Management Has $1.35 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after buying an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,957,553,000 after buying an additional 2,011,368 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.77. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

