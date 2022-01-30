Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $87.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSPD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $28.88 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.54.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.