Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE LSPD opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.54. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

