Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.35% of Lincoln Electric worth $26,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $391,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 449.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $2,065,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 37.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 78.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LECO opened at $125.89 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

