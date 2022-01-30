LiquidApps Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $4,690.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000866 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062778 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

