Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the December 31st total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LTUM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. 863,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

