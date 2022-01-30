Livenodes 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020898 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.