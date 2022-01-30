Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 35,630 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $317.77 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.55 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.17.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.