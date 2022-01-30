Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $384.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $569.15 and a 200-day moving average of $584.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

