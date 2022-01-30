Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,583 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Five Below worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 201.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.03.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

