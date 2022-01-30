Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $14.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,394 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 20.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 140,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

