Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 262.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,779 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 66,446 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.26.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day moving average of $136.48.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

