Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 62,833 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,833 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,883 shares of company stock valued at $66,189,185. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $130.61 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average of $109.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

