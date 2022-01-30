Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Five Below worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of FIVE opened at $158.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.03. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

