Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 117.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after buying an additional 231,254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 111.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.1% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 241.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 125,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $9,796,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $26,608,513. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Masimo stock opened at $211.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.24 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

