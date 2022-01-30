Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 102.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,698 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $160.50 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 582,494 shares of company stock worth $91,757,751. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.