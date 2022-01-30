Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LGIQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 38,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.26. Logiq has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 71.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logiq will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

