LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.25 ($3.74).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.85) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 283 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.78) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.11) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.05) to GBX 310 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LMP traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 264.80 ($3.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,035. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.87). The stock has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 273.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,462,493.25).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

