Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,785 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $78.07 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.