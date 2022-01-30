Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 16.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 21.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,075,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,815,000 after acquiring an additional 191,466 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.19. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.38.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

