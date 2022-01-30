Loveless Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

