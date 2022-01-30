Loveless Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $117.86 and a one year high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

