Loveless Wealth Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

