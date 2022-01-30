Loveless Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 287.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC opened at $121.12 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.25.

