Loveless Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.