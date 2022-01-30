Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $315.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.03 and its 200 day moving average is $405.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

