Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stake Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,949 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lumen Technologies worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.