Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.51% of Novanta worth $82,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 5.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Novanta by 9,311.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Novanta by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $261,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

