Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $75.03 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 632,478 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Progressive worth $75,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.